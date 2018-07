FIA arrests human smugglers

Staff Reporter

FIA Faisalabad team on Thursday arrested 18 human smugglers including six proclaimed offenders during crackdown against human smugglers and agents in Faisalabad as well as Sargodha division. According to FIA spokesman, the arrested human smugglers/agents were involved in defrauding people of heavy amounts on the pretext of sending them to Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Canada for overseas employment.

Those arrested included-Muhammad Irshad, Muhammad Jehangir, Naeem Arshad, Muhammad Naeem, Rana Adnan, Muhammad Akram, Abdul Jabbar, Abdul Majeed, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Muhammad Rana, Muhammad Waseem, Malik Feroze, Syed Hasnain, Mst. Ishrat Bibi, Muhammad Ramazan, Adnan Ali, Shafique Ahmed and Haji Akbar Ali.

