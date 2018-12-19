FIA arrests four ‘online fruadsters

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle arrested four fraudsters of online fraud during an operation in the metropolis on Tuesday.

The Cyber Crime Circle of FIA on a tip-off conducted operation against the culprits involved in fraud in the name of online digital currency and held four accused.

The detainees had established an Italy based fake company named “Channel Times”.

The nabbed fraudsters were being interrogated. More important revelations and arrests were expected as investigation will proceed.—INP

