FIA arrests ETPB ex-chief Asif Hashmi on CJP’s order

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federal Investigation Agency arrested Thursday former chairperson of Evacuee Trust Property Board, Asif Hashmi, on the directives of Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar over embezzlement charges.

Hashmi was arrested from the courtroom at Supreme Court, where he had appeared for a case related to embezzlement of around Rs1.5 billion in an ETPB deal.

A three-member bench of Supreme Court was dealing with the case that was initiated over the sale of ETPB land worth billions of rupees .