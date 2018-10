Faisalabad/Chiniot

The Federal Investigation agency arrested eight accused over selling illegal DTHs (Direct-To-Home) licences during separate actions here on Saturday. The FIA spokesman said that over complaints of a massive increase in illegal sale of DTHs, operations were conducted in different areas of Faisalabad and Chiniot.

He said that during separate actions, eight culprits involved in illegal sale of DTHs were apprehended.—INP

