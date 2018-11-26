FIA arrests 7 human traffickers

Faisalabad

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested seven human traffickers’ and recovered passports, visas, CNICs and other documents from possession of the detainees here on Monday.

The FIA spokesman said that taking notice of surge in human trafficking incidents, operations were conducted against the culprits in different areas of Faisalabad.

He said that during operation, seven accused of looting the simple people in the name of sending them abroad were apprehended with passports, visas, CNICs and other documents.

The FIA took the recovered material into custody and the detainees were being interrogated after registering cases against them at concerned FIA police station.—INP

