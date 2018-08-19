FIA arrests 6 human-traffickers, agents

Daily Pakistan Observer -

SIALKOT :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested six alleged human-traffickers and their agents during
raids at various points in Sialkot and Narowal districts.
Mufakhar Adeel, FIA divisional deputy director, said on Sunday
that accused Khalid, Bashir, Iqbal, Nasir, Naveed and Ghulam Abbas
had been sending people abroad illegally after getting big amounts of money from them.

