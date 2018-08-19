FIA arrests 6 human-traffickers, agents

SIALKOT :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested six alleged human-traffickers and their agents during

raids at various points in Sialkot and Narowal districts.

Mufakhar Adeel, FIA divisional deputy director, said on Sunday

that accused Khalid, Bashir, Iqbal, Nasir, Naveed and Ghulam Abbas

had been sending people abroad illegally after getting big amounts of money from them.

