FIA arrests 11 human traffickers

Faisalabad

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested 11 human traffickers during separate actions in various cities, recovered fake stamps, passports, visas, laptops and other documents. The FIA Faisalabad region conducted operations against fake travel agents involved in looting the simple citizens in the name of sending them to Canada, Germany, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Oman for employment.

During separate operations in Faisalabad and Sargodha, nine human traffickers identified as Aneeq Umer, Muhammad Naseer, Ghulam Mustafa, Asghar Ali, Rizwan Asghar, Farhan Akram, Arshad Mehmood and Habibur Rehman were arrested.

Meanwhile, two human traffickers Mian Amjad and Shakeel Butt involved in sending Pakistanis illegally to Turkey and Greece were arrested in Gujrat. The detainee Mian Amjad allegedly abducted four Pakistanis in Turkey and received ransom of Rs. 8mln from their heirs.