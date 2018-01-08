FIA arrest two in hundi, hawala business

Gujrat

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two accused of running an illegal business of hundi and hawala, recovered cash, prize bonds and other documents from their possession here on Sunday.

The FIA raided an office in Gujrat city and during the operation apprehended two accused of illegal hundi, hawala business.

It also recovered cash, prize bonds and other documents from the possession of the detainees who were under investigation after a case was registered against thmm at concerned FIA police station.—INP