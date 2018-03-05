FIA arrest blacklisted man

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested a man, blacklisted by the court, upon his arrival at Sialkot International Airport from Dubai. According to details, the FIA personnel arrested Faraz Ali son of Ghulam Nabi who arrived at Sialkot International Airport via a flight No. NL 762, coming from Dubai.

It is told further that Faraz Ali, a resident of Dadu (Sindh), was blacklisted by an Anti-Terrorism Court regarding a case No. 632 on 27.09.2016. The accused was shifted to FIA office in Gujranwala for further investigations.