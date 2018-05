FIA arrest 14 accused

The FIA Faisalabad on Tuesday arrested 14 accused persons including three proclaimed offenders and one human smuggler during a special crackdown in Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions.

According to FIA spokesman, the accused have been identified as Sikandar Masih, Lazraas Masih, Habib-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Asif, Nasrullah Khan, Allah Ditta, Shahid, Anwar, Asghar Ali, Muhammad Shahid, Muhammad Sabir, Ijaz Hussain, Muhammad Taimoor Nazim and Muhammad Sarwar.—APP

