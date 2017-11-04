FIA approaches UK, UAE to collect evidence against Altaf

Karachi

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has contacted authorities in UK and UAE seeking evidence regarding Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain’s involvement in terror financing and money laundering.

The security agency has also approached revenue board, local banks and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to collect records regarding this matter.

On Thursday, an anti-terrorism court issued a bailable arrest warrant for Altaf Hussain in the case regarding terror financing and money laundering. The court also directed the FIA to produce the accused till Nov 15.

The investigation agency also submitted an interim charge sheet against the MQM founder to the court. The FIA has launched the investigation in the case following a complaint registered by UK-based businessman Sarfraz Merchant.

According to the charge sheet, Hussain received funds from India through MQM’s welfare wing, Khidmat-i-Khalq Foundation (KKF), to carry out illegal activities in Pakistan. The foundation was also channeled to transfer illegal money to him in London, it added.

The complainant, Merchant, Hussain and other suspects had been interrogated by Scotland Yard regarding money laundering; however, the investigation against them was shut down last year.—INP