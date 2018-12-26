FIA allows Lord Nazir to enter Pakistan only for 72 hours

Islamanad

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday allowed the member of British House of Lords, Lord Nazir Ahmad to enter Pakistan but only for 72 hours after an investigation According to details, FIA allowed Lord Nazir to enter Pakistan but after 72 hours he will have to leave the country.

Earlier, late Monday, Lord Nazir Ahmad reached Pakistan but was barred from entering Pakistan over failure to produce National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP). While talking to a private TV channel, Lord Nazir Ahmed had said that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) kept him waiting for several hours at the airport and only granted 72-hour entry to Pakistan.

Lord Nazir Ahmed had claimed that as per government’s notification, entry in Pakistan is permitted on expired overseas card. He said that stopping at the airport despite government’s notification is unjust.

He said that civil services and government lack cooperation and coherence regarding rules and regulations. He also suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan not to authorize irresponsible people.—INP

