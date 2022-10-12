FIA again summons Ismael, Najeeb, Seema Zia in prohibited funding case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Karachi on Wednesday again summoned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders, former Sindh governor Imran Ismael, Najeeb Haroon and Seema Zia for questioning in the party’s prohibited funding case on Thursday.

Last time, all three leaders had been handed a questionnaire by the FIA officials and were directed to answer the questions and also submit the proofs.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had on August 2, 2022, in its unanimous decision, declared that the PTI had received funds from prohibited sources, including from 34 foreigners such as the LLC, America.

In its 70-page verdict, read out by the chief election commissioner, the ECP declared that the PTI received funds from 34 foreigners and 351 business personalities. The PTI owned only eight bank accounts, concealed 16 and disowned 13 accounts, it added.

Following the ECP’s verdict, FIA offices in the country started summoning the party leaders as part of an inquiry into the case.