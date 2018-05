Rawalpindi

Institutes of Federal Government Educational Institutions FGEI (C/G) has announced summer vacation. According to spokesman of FGEI, summer vacation would start from June 4 and the institutes would remain close till the midst of August. He further said that FGEI had closed their institutions in connection with the summer season every year to avoid sunstroke.

While, Punjab Government had already announced the summer vacation from May 17.—APP