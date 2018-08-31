FGEHF to hand over possession of G-14 plots to allottees next month

The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) would hand over the possession of G-14/2,3 plots to 400 allottees in the first week of September 2018. Spokesperson of FGEFH told APP here on Friday, that the foundation had already handed over the possession of over 600 allottees including 380 allottees in November 2016 and 313 allottees in March 2017.

The development of two sub-sectors is going on and those allottees, who have cleared their dues as well as paid all the development charges are being given possession of the plots in these Sub-Sectors. To a question,he said that Executive Committee of the housing foundation has decided to not receive any additional charges from the allottees like Built-up Properties charges and etc as most of the employees had retired from their services and its is very difficult for them of arrange a huge money to pay the charges.

He said that FGEHF has sent layout plan of G-14 to Capital Development Authority (CDA) but so far not approved by it.

Electricity work has almost been completed and 85% land has been vacated from land grabbers in G-14. FGEHF had spent one billion rupees on the rehabilitation of G-13 sector and an other one billion rupees being spending for the rehabilitation of street lights, road networks, sewerage system and garbage collection.—APP

