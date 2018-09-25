FGEHF not providing sufficient water in G-13

The residents of Sector G-13 in the Federal Capital Monday complained for not getting enough water by Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) to meet daily use, saying that instead, they have been left at the mercy of private tankers to obtain water.

Talking to APP, Babar Saleem residing in the area for the last three years said the authorities have failed to take any steps for years to ensure necessary amenities for the residents.

“Due to inadequate supply of water, the residents have no option but to bore for underground water which hardly exists,” he said. He said the helpless inhabitants are compelled to purchase water from private tankers on higher rates due to the demand.

He said it was the nexus between tanker mafia and concerned authorities of FGEHF due to which insufficient supply of water to the sector.—APP

