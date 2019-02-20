FGEHF fetches Rs706.3m through auction of plots

Staff Reporter

The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) on Wednesday fetched more than further Rs 706.3 million after the auction of nine commercial plots in sectors G-13 and G-14/4 of the city.

The FGEHF received a healthy response from the business and investors community. During the auction process held here at Islamabad Hotel in the presence of media persons and other stakeholders, FGEHF fetched approximately Rs.706.3 million by auctioning five plots in sector G-13/2 and four in sector G-14/4.

The transparent auction took place under the supervision of Director General FGEHF Waseem Hyat Bajwa while Director Coordination Asad Manzoor Asadi, Director Estate Kazim Abbass, Director Finance Muhammad Afzal Javed and other senior officials from the foundation and Ministry of Housing were also present on the occasion.

The revenue generated through this auction process would help to accelerate the ongoing work in sector G-13 including installation of street lights, security cameras, road maintenance, sewage system and other infrastructure development work. Moreover, the amount would use to start the development work in sector G-14/4.

In sector G-13/2, the first plot measuring 366.67 square yard was auctioned at the rate of Rs. 151,000 per sqyd while second plot measuring 366.67 square yard was auctioned at the rate of Rs. 214,000 per sqyd. Three other plots in the various locations of the same sector measuring 500 square yard each bid out at the rate of Rs. 157,000, Rs. 193,000 and 186,000 per square yard.

Similarly, two plots measuring 233.33 square yard each in various locations of sector G-14/4 were auctioned at the rate of Rs. 264,000 per sqyd and 380,000 per sqyd. Two other plots in the same sector measuring 300 square yard and 288.88 square yard bid out at the rate of 262,000 per sqyd.

