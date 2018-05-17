FG teachers’ promotion not on DPC agenda

No promotion despite passage of years

Zubair Qureshi

Teachers of the federal government (FG) colleges have complained about non-consideration of promotion cases in the meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) despite the fact that the committee took up a number of cases for promotion of employees of other departments but did not consider the teachers’ promotion worthy of attention.

The DPC that met at the Capital Administration and Development Division, which regulates the federal government colleges in Islamabad Capital Territory through the Federal Directorate of Education concluded without considering teachers’ promotion.

Earlier, the DPC meeting held on December 6, 2017, and 19 promotion cases (six promotion cases of lecturers from federal government colleges and 13 cases from model colleges) were submitted and discussed to promote them as BPS-18 assistant professors. After the passage of five months, the CADD instead of issuing promotion notification of the teachers announced that the DPC meeting will meet on May 16 to reconsider the old promotion cases of which the DPC held on December 6, 2017. No reasons have been cited for it, sources said.

According to sources, six cases of FG colleges are not on the agenda and will not be presented in the May 16 DPC meeting. The teachers awaiting promotion for the last 15 years expressed concern at the discrimination. A teacher wondered how it was possible that only FG colleges cases would not be presented in the DPC and the officers of all other department will be promoted. “This discrimination is intolerable,” he said.

He said a written request had already been submitted to the office of the CADD additional secretary for the inclusion of lecturer promotion cases. The promotion cases of these six BPS-17 lecturers were submitted to the CADD promotion cell on Nov 2, 2017. Another teacher said the precious time and resources were exhausted by teachers in pursuing their promotion cases, which certainly would have been spent on promotion of academic fineness. The Federal Government College Teachers Association has expressed disappointment at the discrimination.

A representative of FGCTA said indifferent attitude in matters of promotion of FG College teachers results in demoralisation of teachers. He demanded that six cases of lecturers should be presented in the meeting, which had been pending with the CADD since November 2, 2017.