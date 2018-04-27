FG PCW holds convocation, awards degrees to 423 graduates

Rawalpindi

As many as 423 graduates awarded degrees here on Thursday at 29th convocation of FG, Postgraduate College for Women (PCW), Kashmir Road. The convocation was organized to award degrees, rolls of honour and merit certificates to the graduates of BA., BSc., MA, English and Urdu for the session 2014-16.

Dr Muhammad Ayub Alvi, Rector, National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences Islamabad was chief guest on the occasion.

A number of principals from different colleges of the twin cities, Col Iqbal Bajwa, Deputy Director 10 Corps and Major Yousaf, GSO-II, FGEI Directorate also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the students, Principal FG PCW, Prof Raana Arshad Qazi paid rich tribute to Dr Muhammad Ayub Alvi, who had been awarded the “Life Time Achievement Award” from NCRIT in recognition of his services.

FG College for Women Kashmir Road Rawalpindi enjoys a prestigious status, among eminent institutions due to its excellence in academics and co-curricular activities, she said adding the college has been declared as the best institution in all Pakistan Academic Excellence Ceremony (2018) under the auspices of FGEI (C/G) Directorate.

In co-curricular activities the students of the college have won laurels by winning hundred individual prizes, three cash awards and eight trophies, including best in region trophy, she said and congratulated the degree holders and medal winners advising them to follow the principles of discipline, devotion, hard work and commitment in the coming years of their life.

The chief guest in his address congratulated the graduates on the successful completion of a very important stage of their lives saying “Education is not just the acquisition of a degree, nor it is mere memorization of facts and formulas.—APP