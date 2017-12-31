FG felicitates UBG for thumping victory

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Founders Group of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has felicitated the United Business Group (UBG) for securing thumping victory in the election of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) – 2017-18.

In a greeting message to the UBG patron-in-chief S.M. Muneer and Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, Founders Group leaders Mian Muhammad Ashraf, Mohsin Raza Bukhari, Sheikh Muhammad Asif, Farook Iftikhar, Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Zeshan Khalil and FG former presidents said that momentous victory of United Business Group is a clear proof of business community’s trust of UBG leadership and remarkable services for the cause of the economy.

They said that being the largest trade body of the country, role of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry has become more crucial as economy is facing a tough time.

They said that declining exports, rising trade deficit, miseries of Pakistani rupee and poor international ranking in doing business call for good economic plan from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry.