Observer Report

ON LABOUR Day, the Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) pays tribute to its dedicated work force which has contributed towards the success of the company over the past 39 years. FFC provides its workforce with an amicable environment that meets the International health and safety standards resulting in millions of safe man hour operations. The company acknowledges the tireless efforts of the employees due to which FFC has earned a reputation of being a socially correct and ethically responsible company, and has emerged as the market leader in the fertilizer industry.

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) was founded in 1978 as a result of a joint venture between Fauji Foundation and Haldor Topsoe A/S Denmark. The main aim of investing in the fertilizer sector in 1970’s was to locally manufacture urea and meet the country’s fertilizer requirement to provide food security.

The major portion of capital for establishing FFC’s first plant came from Fauji Foundation which also leads the Board. After establishing three plants and becoming the largest fertilizer producer of Pakistan. FFC now has diversified by investing in various sectors such as Banking (Askari Bank limited), Energy (FFC energy limited) and Food (Fauji Fresh n Freeze).

FFC has always looked beyond its financial profitability and is one of the highest contributors to the National Exchequer, having contributed approximately Rs.439 Billion since inception of the Company. Only in the year 2017, FFC contribution amounted to Rs. 41 Billion as tax payment. FFC is awarded by South Asian Federation for Accountancy (SAFA) for transparency and corporate governance in South Asia bringing pride to Pakistan. FFC has also been declared first amongst the top 25 companies on PSX consecutively for the last seventh years.