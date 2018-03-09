FFC Rising Day reinforces hope for successful business

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Islamabad

The Fauji Fertilizer Company celebrates FFC Rising Day on March 8 to commemorate the day when the foundation stone of its first fertilizer plant was laid at Goth Macchi in 1979.

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) was founded in 1978 as a result of a joint venture between Fauji Foundation and HaldorTopsoe A/S Denmark.

The main aim of investing in the fertilizer sector in 1970’s must have been to locally manufacture urea and meet the country’s fertilizer requirement and meet food security requirements. The major portion of capital for establishing FFC’s first plant came from Fauji Foundation which also leads the board.

Urea is a critical ingredient for agriculture productivity and ensures food security in the country. FFC has been instrumental in establishing a broad network of distribution and sales throughout the entire geographical territory of the country, whilst maintaining fair price parity amongst the low consumption/far flung areas.

FFC is helping the nation through various setups of farm advisory services regarding fertilization, soil testing, water sampling and balanced use of fertilizers. These initiatives are playing a key role in maximizing the agricultural output of the country and achieving self-sufficiency in staple foods.

FFC has progressively grown over the past 38 years and currently has 3 x fertilizer plants and has the largest fertilizer market share in Pakistan. The company has diversified into businesses of banking sector (acquisition of Askari bank), food business and has pioneered wind energy in Pakistan with a 50MW project at Jhampir Sindh. This success attracted national and international partners to invest in wind energy in Pakistan.

FFC over a period of almost four decades now has established itself as company known for ethical and successful business. The brand name of FFC today stands for quality products and services. FFC has been declared number one company of Psx consecutively for last 7 years. FFC is also included in top tax payers of the country.

The business life cycle of this company provides a perfact study and an example of business which takes pride in sharing profitability with the welfare foundations. FFC shares a large percentage of profit with welfare foundation for running of education and health centres which excludes the CSR activities.