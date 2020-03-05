FFC reduces Rs. 75 per urea bag price

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) maintains its pledge to farmers by reducing another Rs. 75 per Urea bag w.e.f 2nd March, 2020.

In wake of the Government’s decision to reduce GIDC, Fauji Fertilizer Company was at the forefront to answer the call of government for reduction in Urea prices. The company had earlier reduced its Urea price by Rs. 300 per bag effective from 28th January, 2020 to immediately pass on the benefit of cut in GIDC (Gas Infrastructure Development Cess) to the farming community.

Furthering the commitment of the company to ensure Food Security in the country, FFC has now additionally reduced Rs. 75 per Urea bag, tantamonting to a total relief of Rs. 375 per bag. The decision truly reflects on the company’s commitment and efforts to align with the cause of Government for providing necessary agri relief and improving farm economics in the country.