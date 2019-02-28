FFC provides relief to farmers

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd. takes the lead in 2019 to provide relief to the farming community by reducing price of DAP Fertilizer by Rs. 100/- per bag The higher price of DAP has affected the balanced use of fertilizer which has had a negative impact on quantity as well as quality of the produce. This price adjustment pledges their support to GOP in the development of Agriculture Sector by maintaining affordable fertilizer prices and promotion of balanced fertilizer use. DAP is most widely used Phosphatic Fertilizer for plant nutrition. It is vital for the development of plant, particularly facilitates in improving size and weight of the grains.

