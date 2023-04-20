FFC launches new bag of Sona DAP in 25 kg packing

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited is the largest fertilizer manufacturing and marketing company in Pakistan, which has over 50% market share in the business of Urea sales. The company also markets the products of its subsidiary company; FFBL namely Sona Urea Granular and Sona DAP.

Apart from being committed to providing farmers the best fertilizers and farm advisory services, FFC has always been at the forefront in uncovering new ways and means to make farming advance and easier for the farmers across Pakistan.

The company has been marketing 50 kg bags of Sona DAP but due to weakening economic conditions of the farmers and to facilitate the growers in optimizing Phosphorus use particularly on small land units, FFC has launched the new bag of SONA DAP in 25 KG Packing.

FFC has always endeavored to serve the farming community and launching of this new 25 Kg bag is company’s commitment to facilitate the growers. FFC has officially launched new Sona DAP bag in 25 kg packaging in the entire country recently.

Launching events were held throughout the country at all its marketing offices, Grain Markets and important sales points. In these ceremonies FFC &Agriculture officials, dealers, renowned farmers of the respective areas and media personnel participated.

The biggest launching ceremony was held at Marketing Group office Lahore, in which Mr. Athar Javed, Group General Manager FFC, Syed Ali Iqtidar-Marketing Advisor, Mr. Muhammad Ali Janjua-Head of Planning & Logistics, MianZakaud Din-Head of Sales, Mr. Afzal Ahmad Mughal-Head of Distribution, Mr. Farooq Anwar-Sr. Manager Finance, Brigadier (R) Hamid Ali, Mr. Abdul Hameed Lodhi-Head of Agri Services, Mr. Aftab Naseem, Mr. Ahsan Ali Zafar and other officials participated.

Mr. Athar Javed, Group General Manager Marketing FFC inaugurated the ceremony by cutting the ribbon. While talking to media, he said FFC is the largest fertilizer company in the country which is contributing to the national agriculture development since its inception by providing quality fertilizers and services to the farmers.

He added, Phosphate fertilizer is an important fertilizer which contributes substantially to the crop yield, so it was necessary to launch 25 Kg Sona DAP bag for the facilitation of farmers and to ensure the optimal use of phosphate fertilizer.

He informed that this 25 kg DAP bag has more phosphorus than other 50 kg phosphate fertilizers available in the market. It is also easy to transport and apply in the field due to its small size.

Moreover, small farmers can also buy this new bag as per their budget and convenience.