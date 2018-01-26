FFC goes live on SAP Digital Core

Enables Pakistan Vision 2025 goal to grow agri contribution to GDP

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Enabling Pakistan Vision 2025’s goals of growing Pakistan’s agricultural contribution to GDP through technology, the Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd(FFC), Pakistan’s largest fertilizer company, has gone live on a digital core for real-time analytics. FFC successfully deployed the SAP S/4HANA next-generation business suite.

Agriculture is a pillar of Pakistan’s economy, representing 45 percent of the workforce and 21 percent of GDP, according to Pakistan Vision 2025. The Vision aims to use technology to make farmers 20 percent more efficient, decrease the crop yield gap by 40 percent, and reduce crop losses by 50 percent. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is also seeing strong investment in agricultural technology.

“By leveraging on the latest and emerging technology innovations provided by SAP S/4HANA, FFC has been able to transform its business processes to attain excellence previously impossible with traditional management practices, thus becoming the example of modern success” said Lieutenant General Shafqaat Ahmed (Retired), CEO and Managing Director, Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd. “I congratulate my team for achieving this milestone.”

Saquib Ahmad, Country Manager, SAP Pakistan, said: “Digital transformation will contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth. Data analytics can enable agile planning for more productive businesses. As a digital vanguard, FFC is spearheading Pakistan Vision 2025’s goals of agricultural innovation, with digital solutions helping to strengthen the agricultural sector’s productivity.” FFC has successfully woven intelligent capabilities into market-leading Business Suite system platform to facilitate enterprise-wide innovation.