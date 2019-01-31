FFC earns net profit of Rs14.44b

Staff Reporter

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has announced financial results for the year 2018 with net profitably of Rs14.44 billion translating into EPS of Rs 11.35 which was 35% higher than last year.

The company also declared final dividend of Rs 3.90 per share for the quarter, with aggregate distribution of Rs 8.85 per share for the year 2018.

Company attained 2nd highest urea production of 2,522 thousand tones, lower by only one thousand tonnes compared to highest ever production of 2016.

FFCalso created a new benchmark in terms of highest ever revenue of Rs. 108.36 billion (including subsidy) while crossing the Rs. 100 billion threshold for the first time in the process.

Income on investments and deposits were recorded at Rs. 2.64 billion, whereas dividend income stood at Rs 1.25 billion.

Despite fluctuations and challenges in the market, the Company has maintained its revenue growth while also continuing austerity drive to sustain profitability margins and explore new avenues to enhance the shareholders wealth.

