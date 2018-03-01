FFC bags management excellence award

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In recognition of exemplary business management standards, Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has been conferred the Management Excellence Award in Fertilizer Sector for 4th consecutive year by the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP).

The award was received by Company Secretary FFC, Brig Ashfaq Ahmed (Retd) in a ceremony held in Karachi.

Head of Corporate Communications and Spokesperson of FFC, Col Waheed Hamid (Retd) said that “FFC has continuously registered it’s corporate brand as one of the leading company performing successful and ethical business. Acquiring first position in KSE consecutively for 7th year,the award for being a well corporate governed and transparent company in south Asia by SAFA and numerous such like acknowledgements stand as a testimony and adds to pride of FFC’s stakeholders and to the Pakistanis as a nation.”