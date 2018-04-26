FFC announces financial results for Q1Y2018

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has announced first quarterly results for the year 2018. FFC created a new first quarterly benchmark in terms of record all products revenue of Rs. 21.67 billion The Company attained ‘Sona’ urea sales of 573 thousand tonnes during the quarter. Dividend income is recorded at Rs 349 million. Consequently, net profit of Rs2.265 billion was earned translating into an EPS of Rs1.78. The Company also declared dividend of Rs 1.75 per share for the first quarter 2018. Despite unfavorable market and economic conditions, the Management is focused on further cost economization and efficiency enhancements to optimize profitability and returns to its shareholders.