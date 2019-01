Staff Reporter

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL) announced the financial result for CY18 posting a profit after tax (PAT) of PKR 1,437mn (EPS: PKR 1.54), as compared to a PAT of PKR 1,004mn (EPS: PKR 1.08) during same period last year. On a quarterly basis, the company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of PKR 1,640mn (EPS: PKR 1.76) during 4QCY18, in contrast to a PAT of PKR 1,282mn (EPS: PKR 1.37) recorded during 4QCY17.

