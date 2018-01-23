FetchSky, Soneri Bank join hands for innovative integration

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Soneri Bank with its recent strategic alliances with FetchSky brings together the combined expertise of the companies on one common platform, with mutual goals for providing innovative and advanced financial services to our valuable customers. The bank will integrate FetchSky’s Peekaboo Connect on all its digital platforms–Soneri Mobile App, Corporate Website & Social Media.

This would also endorse our Fair Treatment of Customers (FTC) endeavors of upgrading our banking services and providing our customers with one-window operation, thus making banking efficient in the digital era. It would also help us to understand our customers better, engage with them at a retail level, monitor and upgrade our product & services accordingly.

Peekaboo Connect is a solution developed by FetchSky to transform the traditional banking into branchless banking. It is a suite of services, empowered by Loyalty & Offers, navigational branch locators with rich and standardized data and technology to access the products.

`Currently, Soneri Debit Mastercard offers discounts on apparel, healthcare and lifestyle products and services.

Moving forward in collaboration with Peekaboo, bank plans to have more merchants on board to offer customers more discounts on their favorite brands.