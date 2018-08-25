Festivities continue on 3rd day of Eid-ul-Azha

Lahorites here on Friday heavily flocked to public parks and recreational places to rejoice the third day festivities of Eidul Azha with zeal and enthusiasm. The rushed to Minar-e-Pakistan, Gulshan-e- Iqbal Park, Race-course Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Model Town Park, Safari Park, Jehangir’s Tomb, Badshahi Masjid, Lahore Fort, Shalimar Gardens and Jallo Park. Children, the most enthusiastic community, along with their parents, thronged to Lahore Zoo where cages of lions, tigers, monkeys, bear house and snake house and birds were points of attraction for them. Birds area also attracted a large number of visitors.

A number of families also visited Fortress Stadium to enjoy big rides at Joyland. Kids play lands having electronic swings, video games and other joy rides were also jam-packed. Ice-cream parlors, fast food restaurants, coffee shops and other eating spots also witnessed extraordinary rush of people. Strict security arrangements were in place in the city to avoid any untoward incident. Traffic wardens were deputed on busy roads of the city to maintain smooth flow of traffic.—APP

