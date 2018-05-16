Festivals often unite people from different religious backgrounds. However, in present times, the sanctity of such occasions gets lost.
People burst loud crackers and ruin the tranquil atmosphere. Noise pollution must be curbed and festivals should be celebrated in a manner that is not detrimental to the environment.
JUBEL D’CRUZ
Mumbai, India
Festivals celebration
