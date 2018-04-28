Festival would not only promote traditional links but also generate economic opportunities

Youth Cultural Mela opens

Zubair Qureshi

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday inaugurated the 3-day Youth Cultural Mela here at Shakarparian organized by the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage.

The major features of the three-day “Youth Cultural Mela” include congregation of youth in colourful traditional costumes, youth Artisans-at-work, folk musical performances, folk dance performances, performances by traditional drummers (Dholis), traditional cuisine and craft Bazaar.

The exhibition was “Youth Artisans-at-Work” showcases traditional crafts like wood carving, jewellery, embroidery and shawl weaving from Kashmir, handicrafts, cap making and embroidery from Gilgit Baltistan, Blue tiles work, embroidery, doll making, block printing and truck art from Punjab, lacquer work, shawl weaving and basketry work from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dhambura/ saroz (musical instruments) making and traditional chappal making from Balochistan and Ajrak block printing, wood mirror work, pottery making, Farasi weaving, blue tiles work and lungi (turban) weaving from Sindh.

A Youth Cultural Show featuring live musical and dance performances by young folk artists will take place on Sunday, 29th April at 6 pm at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum, Shakarparian.

A “Youth Cultural Mela” will continue at Lok Virsa till Sunday, 29th April 2018. Daily timings are from 10 am to 8 pm. Entry of the public to Youth Cultural Mela is free.