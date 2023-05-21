Festival ‘Sufi Rung’ kicks off at PAC

In line with the directions of the Punjab Department of Information and Culture, the Punjab Art Council organized a two-day Sufi festival titled “ Sufi Rung”.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Qandeel Fatima Memon was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Sufi Festival, while Naheed Manzoor and Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed were especially present.

On the first day of the festival, the Sultan-ul-Qadri Qawal group performed in the Mahfil-e-Samaa and received a standing ovation from the audience.