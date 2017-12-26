FESCO starts SMS information service

Faisalabad

Over 2.6 million customers of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) are getting information about their meter reading through Short Message Service (SMS) on their mobile phones. This was stated by FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here Monday. Next step of FESCO is to include its all 3.7 million customers in FESCO network so that customers could not only get the information about their meter reading but also get information about the suspension of electricity, electricity bill and other information easily through mobile phone, he added.

He asked all customers to get mobile number of family head or any family members registered on demand of FESCO official so that they could be facilitated through SMS service. He said that FESCO administration had decided to introduce new SMS service to inform the FESCO consumers consisting upon 8 districts of the region about their meter reading and started data collection from November.—APP