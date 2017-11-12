FESCO to launch SMS service to inform consumers about meter reading

Faisalabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Administration has decided to launch a new Short Message Service (SMS) service to inform its 3.7 million consumers about the meter reading though mobile phones and started the collection of data.

In this connection, Chief Executive officer (CEO) FESCO Mujaid Islam Billah has directed meter reading staff to collect the mobile numbers of domestic, industrial, agriculture and commercial consumers so that these mobile numbers could be registered on FESCO system.

According to CEO FESCO, after the completion of data base of electricity consumers, they would provide information about the meter reading through SMS. He further told that SMS service is being stated for consumers who are already on FESCO system. The implementation of this service would be helpful for electricity to know about the meter reading and due date immediately after the meter reading.—INP