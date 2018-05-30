Fertilizer industry maintains optimism on govt’s commitment on subsidy

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In a recent high level meeting held between the government and the fertilizer industry whereby the industry expressed its optimism that government will fulfill its commitment by releasing the full subsidy payment to the industry before leaving office. This will provide long overdue support to the industry to become self sufficient and not be put in the difficult position of increasing urea prices. Finance Minister Dr Miftah Ismail directed the Secretary Finance (present in the meeting) to release the latest requisition of Rs. 4.74 Billion in full. Finance Minister’s assurance helps restoring the receding confidence of the industry in the subsidy scheme.

This will avert the embarrassing position of hiking urea prices, which the government seems to be least concerned about. The Minister Food Security Mr Sikandar Khan Bosan had facilitated the meeting with the Finance Minister.

The Finance Minister also expressed his concern on delayed processing of 2017/18 claims already submitted to MNFS&R. Presently, over Rs. 11 Billion are still overdue from 2016/17 Subsidy Scheme and a similar amount is due for the current financial year. The timid approach of the Ministry of Food Security is beyond the industry’s comprehension in spite of legal protection provided by the notification and FBR verification of claims.

It is to be understood that the industry has already absorbed losses of Rs 106 per bag in recent times, since the subsidy regime was introduced to support the farmers’ community. It would be recalled that subsidy was reduced from PKR 156 to 100 in 2017/18 and it alone necessitated the industry to absorb PKR 6.72 billion, not mentioning the cost of financing required due to delayed subsidy payments and earlier contribution of approximately Rs. 6 billion during FY 2016/17 for a total of approximately 12 billion, including similar amounts for the current financial year. Presently, the input taxes vary from 5 to 17 percent; hence, over Rs. 14 billion are already awaiting adjustment/refund.

Fertilizer companies are not only producing an essential agricultural input like fertilizers domestically, to significantly reduce imports and save precious foreign exchange for the country. It is also creating robust revenue streams for the government of Pakistan, by contributing billions of rupees every year. When it comes to paying all the due taxes on time, fertilizer companies are raising the standards for corporate and financial performance, for other progressive organizations in Pakistan to follow.

Fertilizers are strategically one of the most important industries for an agrarian economy like Pakistan. If the government shows indecisiveness towards creating consistent subsidy policy or a favorable regulatory environment for the agriculture sector and keeps ignoring the advice of the farmer’s community, fertilizer experts and learned associations are of the opinion that this essential sector will continue to suffer.

Over the years, this essential industry has been suffering due to some unfavorable policies. Thus, the government should strategically extend more support for the fertilizer sector, enabling it to play a more authoritative role in national food-security. The government should expedite the cash-flow challenges caused by large amounts mired in overdue refunds and sluggish re-imbursement of subsidy to the fertilizer companies.