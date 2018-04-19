Fertility interrupter

Almost 15% people at their pubertal stages become infertile due to different reasons; these victims may be male or female. Out of these 40-50% is due to male factors and of idiopathic origin in which the reason is unknown. From many causes of infertility, varicocele is an important and overlooked reason. Varicocele is the venous engorgement of reproductive organ. This disorder is the same as we see the varicose veins in other parts of body e.g. in lower limbs of body, but in varicocele these varicose veins are present in reproductive organ.

As the pathophysiology is not yet clearly known so it can be seen in both fertile and non-fertile males. According to WHO, more percentage of infertile male (25.4%) had this disorder, but it is also 16.5 % prevalent in middle school boys. As per our knowledge, in Pakistan there is no study in which varicocele was investigated. From global perspective, so far, this is the first study to consider this disease in depth regarding anatomical as well as clinical point of view. Keeping in view a study was conducted in Fatima Memorial Hospital Lahore, after approval by Institutional Review Board under supervision of Prof Dr Habib Ur Rehman, Department of Physiology, University of Veterinary and Animal Science, Lahore.

Targeted population was infertile men with varicocele and all had problem with intravenous pressure. Intravenous gaseous pressure was measured along with microsurgical varicocelectomy. Our results have shown that low pH in internal veins and bicarbonate ions were seen with high oxygen pressure. The main reason for this is that during lower oxygen level in varicocelectomy, the body responds by increasing its pressure which has significant effect on motility characteristics along with abnormal diameter and anatomical arrangement of vasculature.

KHALEEQ UR REHMAN

Lahore

