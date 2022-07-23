Ferrari has firm eyes on winning the third race in a row and showed their credentials by topping the first two practice sessions of the French GP.

Charles Leclerc set the pace in the first session with Carlos Sainz topping the second practice on a hot day at Circuit Paul Ricard. The Spaniard will have at least a 10-place grid drop for Sunday’s race due to exceeding his allocation of power unit components so needs to do well in qualification.

Leclerc’s best time came in the opening practice at 1:33.930 seconds on the soft tires while Sainz bettered his teammates’ mark to finish with a 1:32.527 in the second stint helping Ferrari top both French GP Practice sessions.

Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen was in second, 0.091 slower, in session one when his car’s floor was patched up with tape in a makeshift repair, but more than half a second off Sainz’s pace in the latter which does not bode well for his chances.

The dutchman still holds a 38-point lead over Leclerc after 11 of 22 races.

His teammate Sergio Perez still seems to be struggling with the upgrades finishing only 10th in the second practice session.

George Russell was fourth in both sessions for Mercedes who are hoping to be closer to Ferrari and Red Bull this weekend after a slow start.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth after sitting out the first session, with Formula E champion Nyck de Vries taking his place under new rules to finish ninth fastest during the FP1.