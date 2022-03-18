Ferrari puts Kaspersky partnership on hold

Ferrari and Kaspersky, a Russian software manufacturer, have decided to put their partnership on hold as the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate through the sporting world.

As a result, the logo of Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab has been removed from Ferrari’s Formula One cars as the luxury sports car maker continues to assess its supply ties with the security software maker.

The Ferrari spokesman said the Kaspersky logo had been removed from Formula One cars, drivers’ helmets, and on online platforms “as the partnership is paused for the time being due to a joint decision taken by the two companies”.

He said Kaspersky was one of Ferrari’s suppliers for antivirus software.

“We are assessing the situation,” he said, replying to a question about possible developments of the supply ties between the two companies.

F1 has taken some of the sternest measures in response to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Haas recently ended their partnership with Dimitry Mazepin which cost his son a seat on the team.