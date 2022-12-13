Ferrari has appointed Fred Vasseur as the new Team Principal following his departure from Alfa Romeo and Sauber Motorsports after six years.

The prancing horse outfit was on the lookout for a new boss after Mattia Binotto resigned from his post last month following the 2022 season.

Vasseur, meanwhile led Alfa Romeo to sixth in the constructors’ championship this year – his team’s best finish for a decade – and was Ferrari’s first choice to replace Binotto. The team had to deny rumours of his hiring before the Italians’ resignation but those reports have been proven true.

Behind the scenes, the talks between the two sides accelerated in recent weeks before Vasseur decided to end his six-year tenure at Sauber and join Ferrari in what is one of the biggest jobs in motorsport.

Ferrari, who finished second in both driver and constructor’s standings, was eyeing the Frenchman after his commendable job leading a midfield outfit in Alfa Romeo.

Speaking of the appointment, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said: “We are delighted to welcome Fred Vasseur to Ferrari as our Team Principal.

Vasseur added: “I am truly delighted and honoured to take over the leadership of Scuderia Ferrari as Team Principal. As someone who has always held a lifelong passion for motorsport, Ferrari has always represented the very pinnacle of the racing world to me.

Fred Vasseur brings more than two decades’ worth of motorsport experience to Ferrari, including a stint as team boss at Renault during the 2016 campaign.

He will have his hands full immediately as Ferrari looks to bounce back from a disappointing campaign to launch a fresh challenge against Red Bull and Mercedes.