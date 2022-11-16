Ferrari has rebuffed reports that team boss Mattia Binotto is in the process of being replaced.

The prancing horse outfit has dismissed media reports as “totally without foundation” which claimed that Sauber’s Frederic Vasseur will replace the Italian at the end of the season.

The Corriere della Sera and Gazzetta dello Sport newspapers were among the media outlets to suggest that the Frenchman Vasseur was being lined up to take over in January.

Ferrari was quick to squelch the rumours releasing a statement on their website which read “In relation to speculation in certain media regarding Scuderia Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto’s position, Ferrari states that these rumours are totally without foundation,”.

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari’s team principal, has made headlines for all the wrong reasons this year with many blaming him for letting a promising start by Ferrari slip away from under them.

The team started brilliantly with Charles Leclerc leading the driver’s standings in the early part of the season before reliability issues and strategy errors became a common theme allowing Max Verstappen and Red Bull to run away with the driver’s and the constructor’s titles with ease.

Meanwhile, a resurgent Mercedes have added more headaches for Ferrari who are in danger of dropping to third overall in the constructors’ standings after this weekend’s season-ending race in Abu Dhabi, with Mercedes just 19 points behind.

Vasseur is currently the team principal of the Alfa Romeo team, operated by Swiss-based Sauber which will become the Audi factory team in 2026. Binotto was appointed team boss in January 2019, replacing Maurizio Arrivabene in the role.