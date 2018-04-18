Ferozsons partners with PanTheryx to introduce DiaResQ

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, a publicly listed healthcare company has partnered with PanTheryx Inc. an innovative US life science company, to launch DiaResQ sachets, a breakthrough nutritional innovation for Diarrhea relief in children and adults.

The product was included among the world’s 30 leading health care innovations that show promise in transforming global health by 2030, in the “Reimagining Global Health, Innovation Countdown 2030” report, produced by PATH, and supported by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, USAID and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Norway.1 DiaResQ gives physicians an option for a highly effective nature-based treatment of diarrhea, a disease that annually claims the lives of over 125,000 children under the age of 5 in Pakistan alone.

According to UNICEF, diarrhoea is a leading killer of children, accounting for approximately 8 percent of all deaths among children under age 5 worldwide in 2016. This translates to over 1,300 young children dying each day, or about 480,000 children a year.2 Pediatric diarrhoea is reported as the 2nd leading cause of death in children under 5 years of age in Pakistan, second only to pneumonia. One in every ten child dies before reaching their 5thbirthday.

Scott Hyman, the Senior Vice President of PanTheryx, Inc. said, “At PanTheryx, we believe that GI health is a basic right of all people, regardless of their socio-economic status, politics and we are totally dedicated to ensuring that even the poorest and hardest to reach populations have access to our products. Our partnership with Ferozsons and the launch of DiaResQ in Pakistan is a true milestone for us as we work to fulfil that mission. As a company, they share our vision for the vast potential that nutritional interventions have to reduce the high number of deaths due to diarrheal disease, and to dramatically impact the burden caused by diarrhoea improving the overall quality of life for families across Pakistan.”

DiaResQ supplements use of oral rehydration solution and zinc by providing nutrients for intestinal repair. Most children that suffer from diarrhoea in Pakistan are also reported to be malnourished. According to a study published by the British Medical Journal (BMJ), demonstrated the efficacy of DiaResQ in treating acute childhood diarrhoea caused by the most common pathogens.