Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan has parted his ways with his wife Aliza but the Khaani star kept a close relationship with his children who are living with mother.

Amid the allegations of domestic abuse, Feroze Khan sparked a new debate as he shared an intimate kiss with his son Mohammad Sultan Khan.

In the picture, Feroze donning a top tank with a cap can be seen kissing on their son’s lip, and the intimate father-son moment has triggered new debate online, with many people calling and raising questions about the act.

Love is the only answer, the actor wrote a picture on his Instagram with the caption.

As some defended the move, critics expressed distress, calling it below the belt. Social media users called for limiting affection for children, calling it some sort of intimacy.

Social Media Reactions