Feroze Khan changes his username on Instagram

Feroze Khan, who has an impressive 7.6 million Instagram followers, shocked them all by changing his username and paying a tiny tribute to his son Sultan. As of right now, Feroze goes by Feroze Khan Abu Sultan.

This is a popular manner in Arab culture to be called using your child’s name and Feroze incorporated it on social media.

One of the most well-known figures in Pakistan is Feroze Khan. Due to the custody dispute for his children following his divorce from his ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan, he has recently been in the news.

Also, he is involved in a legal dispute with about ten prominent celebrities in the nation, to whom he has sent legal notifications for allegedly defaming him. The actor is concentrating on his children and all of his legal disputes while his projects are in limbo.