Feroze Khan and wife blessed with a baby girl

Actor Feroze Khan is walking on the air as he has been blessed with his second child, a baby girl, with wife Alizay Feroze.

The Aye Musht-E-Khaak star made the announcement on his Instagram story on February 14. “It’s a Baby Girl,” Khan wrote.

As he broke the news, his millions of fans started sending congratulatory messages to him on the social media platform.

The 31-year-old celebrity also expressed gratitude towards Allah for blessing him with a baby girl. They have named their child Fatima Khan.

The actor tied the knot with Alizay in March 2018 and they were blessed with their first child, a baby boy, in May 2019.