Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has signed a multi-year pact with Aston Martin to race for the team from the 2023 season onwards.

The Spaniard will replace the departing Sebastian Vettel who shocked the world with the announcement of his retirement from the sport at the end of this season, before the Hungarian GP.

Aston Martin confirmed the news of signing Fernando Alonso on their social media channels.

“The whole company is very excited to bring Fernando’s incredible experience and brilliant pace and racecraft to the team.

“The recruitment of a special talent such as Fernando is a clear statement of intent from an organization that has committed to developing a winning Formula One team.” Aston Martin said in a statement.

Meanwhile Alonso reverberated the same views as his new team while adding he still has the drive to keep on going despite turning 41 this year.

“I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front, and I want to be part of an organization that is committed to learn, develop and succeed.”

The 41-year-old was out of contract at his current team Alpine at the end of this season but they gave no indication that they wanted him gone.

Alonso retired from F1 at the end of 2018 but after a two-year absence, he returned with Alpine and finished 10th in the drivers’ championship last year.