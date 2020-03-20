Fernandes one of my best teammates’: Skriniar

LONDON Inter defender Milan Skriniar described Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes as one of his best team-mates. Skriniar and Fernandes spent a year together at Italian club Sampdoria before going their separate ways. Serie A rivals Inter lured Skriniar to Milan in 2017, while Fernandes moved to Sporting before eventually joining Premier League giants United in January. Fernandes has hit the ground running at Old Trafford and Skriniar praised the Portugal international midfielder. “I think one of my best team-mates was Bruno Fernandes,” Skriniar said during a Q&A for Inter’s official website. “I always liked him back from our time together at Sampdoria.” SerieAis on hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Italy the hardest country hit outside of China. Milan and the Lombardy region have been devastated by COVID-19 – Italy ravaged by more than 2,950 deaths from at least 35,700 cases. Italy has been placed on lockdown as Serie A and sport take a back seat due to the coronavirus emergency. “It is a delicate time, but we can face it together as a team. We really miss football and training, but what’s important right now is fighting this virus,” Skriniar said. “I still train at home following the instructions of our staff so that I can keep in shape. Other than that, I spend time with my girlfriend and our two dogs. I play darts and watch TV. “I hear people singing from the balcony every evening and that’s wonderful, even if I often don’t understand the lyrics.” Back on the pitch, Skriniar was asked who’d he most like as a team-mate or opponent with Brazilian legend Ronaldo top of his list. “Ronaldo because he was my favourite player when I was a kid,” he said. “I’ve had some tough forwards to mark, certainly Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who are the best in the world right now.—AFP