Bruno Fernandes scored twice to help Portugal get past Uruguay and into the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup at Lusail Stadium.

The 2-0 win was enough for Portugal to join Brazil and France as the first three teams into the round of 16 in Qatar.

Despite dominating the possession it was Uruguay who came closest to scoring in the first half with Rodrigo Bentancur surging through the midfield before seeing his goal-bound effort saved by Diogo Costa in the 32nd minute.

Fernandes finally broke the deadlock in the 54th minute when his cross from the left side seemingly was bundled into the back of the net by Cristiano Ronaldo only for the verdict to change later and the Manchester United midfielder was credited with the goal.

Uruguay seemingly woke up because of the goal and mounted a comeback effort which nearly paid off when substitute Maxi Gomez’s curling shot from the top of the penalty area in the 75th minute beat Costa but cannoned off the post to safety.

Portugal was then awarded a dodgy penalty in the dying stages of the game and Fernandes scored from 12 yards out for his second goal of the night to put the game to bed.

While Portugal are through, Uruguay now has to beat Ghana in their final Group H match to stand a chance of making the next round of the World Cup.

Ghana beat South Korea in their match earlier in the day.